About this product

If you are using your vehicle for work, regardless of your operation, you need a business auto insurance policy. This coverage can ensure that in the event of an accident while working, your policy can provide coverage for liability, physical damage and injuries. It is important for cannabis business owners to keep in mind that a regular business auto policy may not cover you and the items you are transporting unless you disclose that you are transporting cannabis, or work with a cannabis operation. In which case, certain insurance companies may decide to decline coverage. We advise working with an insurance company that has experience in the cannabis industry, who can properly guide you and lead you to coverage specific for cannabis operations.