Cargo coverage refers to the protection of items transported by your business or for your business. A cargo policy can cover you in the event your cannabis product is lost, damaged or stolen while being loaded, transported, and unloaded. With a cargo policy you can get coverage for cannabis products transported by your operation, or as extra coverage for items transported by a hired company in case their insurance fails to cover the loss.
