About this product
Make your friends jealous with our medium-sized Crabcakes & Cannabis rolling tray. Trays are made with thick durable metal and measure 10.5 x 6.25 inches.
About this brand
Crabcakes & Cannabis
We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection.
We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!
