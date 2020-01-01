 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Crabcakes & Cannabis
Crabcakes & Cannabis

That's what Maryland does!

Wear your Maryland Pride!
Fitspo
Weekend Vibes
DJ Impulse
Baseball Tee, Slouchy Tee, Black Zip-Up
About Crabcakes & Cannabis

We don’t sell Crabcakes. Or Cannabis. We cook up apparel and accessories that celebrate the Free State- Baked, then broiled to perfection. We paid homage to a classic Wedding Crashers line with our lifestyle and apparel brand based out of Annapolis, Maryland. We’re proud Marylanders and are thrilled that thousands of patients have access to affordable, life-changing medicine in our great state. We wear our pride on our sleeves and hope you might want to, too!

Worldwide, United States, Maryland