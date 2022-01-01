Eleven of your essential Daily Vitamins amplified with a CBD + THC blend.



*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*



CBD, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Biotin



5mg THC + 20mg CBD per serving



10 Dablets per container



These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!



Sugar Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Fat Free

Nut Free

Gelatin Free

Pectin Free