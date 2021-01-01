Craft Concentrates
Craft Battery
Product rating:
About this product
Just say NO to boring batteries! Craft batteries come in a variety of eye-catching colors & 2 unique shapes to suit your needs: NEW Hex Roll-Proof Design, or Original sleek Round Design
- 510 threaded
- rechargeable
- comes w/ USB charging cable
- three heat settings (2.7v/3.1v/3.6v)
- pre-heating function
- power saving (auto shutoff) mode
- 510 threaded
- rechargeable
- comes w/ USB charging cable
- three heat settings (2.7v/3.1v/3.6v)
- pre-heating function
- power saving (auto shutoff) mode
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!