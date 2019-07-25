Craft Concentrates
Sesh Wax - Double Lemon Pie - 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
Double Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
