Sativa

4.6 155 reviews

Lemon Meringue

aka Lemon Meringue Pie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Effects

117 people reported 719 effects
Happy 59%
Uplifted 59%
Creative 46%
Energetic 44%
Euphoric 36%
Stress 31%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 17%
Headaches 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Dry mouth 8%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

155

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Lemon Meringue

Products with Lemon Meringue

