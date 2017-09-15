Craft Concentrates
Sesh Cartridge - Green Skunk - 1000mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.
Lime Green Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!