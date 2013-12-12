ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

2124 people reported 16055 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 42%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Northern Lights
First strain child
Wipeout Express
child
Second strain child
California Grapefruit
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

