Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates

Oil Cartridge - Lifesaver - 1000mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!

Lifesaver effects

Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!