Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates

Oil Cartridge - Mango Kush - 500mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!

Mango Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!