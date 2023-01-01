We're taking your classic joint to a whole new level. Packed with high quality flower, then infused with your favorite Oil distillate strains, these flavor intense cones are the perfect way to step up your everyday smoking experience. Delivering you an extra boost, without the extra cost, these potent infused cones will redefine your idea of "classic" with every new strain combo you light up.
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.