Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates

Sesh Wax - Orange Herijuana - 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.

Orange Herijuana effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
11% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
11% of people report feeling happy
Focused
11% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
5% of people say it helps with anxiety
