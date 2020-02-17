About this product
Get creative with Craft's Sesh Syringes. Choose your own adventure with this full gram of pure, potent THC distillate oil. Each syringe is combined with naturally derived plant terpenes, allowing you to tailor your flavor experience. Use it to refill a cartridge, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.