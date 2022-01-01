About this product
Slip into a more peaceful state of mind with calming melatonin enhanced with a touch of THC.
*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*
Melatonin
10mg THC per serving
10 Dablets per container
These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!
Sugar Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
Fat Free
Nut Free
Gelatin Free
Pectin Free
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.