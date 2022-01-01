Slip into a more peaceful state of mind with calming melatonin enhanced with a touch of THC.



*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*



Melatonin



10mg THC per serving



10 Dablets per container



These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!



Sugar Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Fat Free

Nut Free

Gelatin Free

Pectin Free