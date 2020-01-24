Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Snowball x Blueberry Cream Wax Infused
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.