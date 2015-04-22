ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

The White

Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

The White nugget
The White
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

Effects

2198 reported effects from 250 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

349

Avatar for jalaloby
Member since 2014
this shit made me forget my password.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for akafaze
Member since 2012
One of the best strains you can find, an extremely potent indica. Unbelievably frosty sticky nugs, there are layers of trichomes after trichomes. The smell is a slight sour pine, nothing like trainwreck or jack herer and not very strong. There is a very strong taste to it, a taste that may cause beg...
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Aresem
Member since 2015
This is an interesting one for sure. It was recommended to me at The Jazz Club looking for a strain to help with headaches and insomnia. It was their nicest looking strain so I couldn't resist, and it doesn't disappoint. What strikes me the most about The White is my absolute state of calm. With mos...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Adis777
Member since 2013
I love it. It has narcotic like effects. Definitely feels like an indica. Wonderful for. De-stressing at the end of the day. ReAl Housewives is even more hilarious after a bowl of the White⚡️
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
It's like having a picnic in the summer. You lay out on the blanket, just relaxing with your significant other. The sun beats down on your face and body providing a warm, tingly feeling. You now also have to squint for like the entire time, but hey, at least it's such a beautiful day out. You grab y...
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Alien OG
Alien OG
More upliftingLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More tinglyLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey
More popularLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Mr. Nice
Mr. Nice
More tinglyLeafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More myrceneLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More sleepy
Lineage

Strain
The White
First strain child
White Super Skunk
child
Second strain child
Biker Le’Blanc
child

Photos

Most popular in