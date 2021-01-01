About this product

You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sweet potato chips excite the palate with a delicious blend of sweet potato and cinnamon, with just enough salt to tie it all together. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's sweet potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.