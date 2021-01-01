About this product

What is the mystery of the Green Dragon? Dragons captivate our imaginary mythical history. Craft Elixirs' Verdita Dragon also means Green Dragon. From far east Asia, many moons ago, a tincture of cannabis was made by soaking the flowers, leaves and stems in alcohol. The chlorophyll from the plant made the liquid green. Our Verdita Dragon can fly and delivers powerful heat. The euphoric effects will enchant your inner Green Dragon.