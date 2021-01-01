About this product

The flavor profile modeled after some of the finest Roses in the world the NOSE :Rounded yet delicate aromas of red fruits (red currants, raspberries and pomegranate) combine with blood orange and grapefruit. This is followed by hints of nuts, brioche, honey and caramel.



PALATE:



The attack is lively and fresh, yet rounded. The palate is intense, generous and powerful, yet delicate, with purity of fruit, great finesse and a long, lingering finish.