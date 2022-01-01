Crescent 5,000 mg Full-Spectrum CBD Drops are small-batch crafted with premium quality CBD, MCT oil, organic sunflower oil, and all-natural flavoring. Brighten your day with this CBD oil's energizing, citrusy flavor!



With 167 mg of CBD per 1 mL dropper, this extra-strength full-spectrum CBD tincture is one of the most potent and cost-effective CBD products on the market. It not only contains CBD, but also other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Our CBD, CBG, and CBN are extracted from organic, USA-grown hemp and independently tested for quality and purity. As a result, we guarantee that our full-spectrum extract contains no pesticides, heavy metals, or other contaminants.