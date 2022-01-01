Crescent 5,000 mg Extra Strength CBD Drops are small-batch manufactured with premium-quality organic CBD, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), organic sunflower oil, and natural, food-grade flavors. With 167 mg of CBD per 1 mL dropper, this extra strength CBD tincture is one of the most potent — and cost-effective — CBD products on the market.



Our CBD is extracted from organic, USA-grown hemp and independently tested for quality and purity. As a result, we guarantee that our Extra Strength CBD Drops contain highly pure CBD that is free of THC, as well as any contaminants such as pesticides or heavy metals. We take quality control and testing extremely seriously, and that commitment pervades every step of our process — from sourcing ingredients to small-batch manufacturing to independent lab-testing of our CBD extracts and finished products.



Enjoy one of the strongest CBD oils in the world with one of our tastiest flavors! The bright taste of our Mandarin Lime CBD Drops make these a great addition to your morning routine.



Our recipes have been refined over years of product testing and development, and you can rest assured that our extra strength CBD oil includes only the ingredients listed on the label: organic CBD, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), organic sunflower oil, and natural flavors — no artificial ingredients ever!