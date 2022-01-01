About this product
Crescent 5,000 mg Natural Full-Spectrum CBD Drops are small-batch crafted with premium quality CBD, MCT oil, organic sunflower oil, and all-natural flavoring. Our Natural CBD Drops allow you to taste the cannabinoids and terpenes, along with a hint of pleasant earthiness.
With 167 mg of CBD per 1 mL dropper, this extra-strength full-spectrum CBD tincture is one of the most potent and cost-effective CBD products on the market. It not only contains CBD, but also other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Our CBD, CBG, and CBN are extracted from organic, USA-grown hemp and independently tested for quality and purity. As a result, we guarantee that our full-spectrum extract contains no pesticides, heavy metals, or other contaminants.
About this brand
Crescent Canna
Crescent Canna’s mission is to provide innovative cannabis products at affordable prices while maintaining strict quality standards for ingredients and production. We offer some of the strongest CBD products in the world and federally-legal THC edibles that are registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.