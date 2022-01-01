Crescent 9,000 mg Max Strength CBD Drops are small-batch crafted with the highest quality organic CBD, MCT oil, organic sunflower oil, and natural, food-grade flavorings. With 300 mg per mL (one full dropper) of the highest purity, organic CBD, our maximum strength CBD oil contains the highest concentration of CBD possible in a 30 mL bottle.



No exaggeration. Crescent Canna’s Max Strength CBD Drops are, literally, the most potent CBD product available on the market — at a price that is truly unmatched anywhere.



All Crescent CBD is extracted from organic, USA-grown hemp and independently tested for quality and purity. We guarantee that our Max Strength CBD Drops contain high-purity CBD with zero THC content, and are always free of pesticides, heavy metals, and any other toxins. We pride ourselves on a rigorous quality control and testing process, and that commitment infuses every part of our operation — from sourcing the finest ingredients to small-batch manufacturing to independent lab-testing of our CBD extracts and finished products.



Enjoy the strongest CBD oil in the world with one of our tastiest flavors! The bright taste of our Mandarin Lime CBD Drops make these a great addition to your morning routine.



Our recipes have been refined over years of product testing and development, and you can rest assured that our strongest CBD oils include only the ingredients listed on the labels: organic CBD, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), organic sunflower oil, and natural flavorings — no artificial ingredients ever!