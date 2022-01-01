That’s one small bite for you; one giant leap for wellness! Conquer the moon with our new Delta-9 THC gummies. Packed with 12 mg of Delta-9 THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy, our Canna Moons have enough fuel to take you wherever you want to go.



You're in control of your space mission. Whether you want to eat a full moon, a waxing crescent, or a waning gibbous, you're guaranteed to have an out-of-this-world experience with these yummy THC gummies.



Try one of the most delicious flavors in the galaxy! Our Blue Raspberry Canna Moons are made with all-natural raspberry flavoring.



Launch yourself into orbit and leave your troubles behind. You can relax knowing that Crescent Canna's D9 gummies are meticulously crafted, lab-tested for quality, and officially registered with the Louisiana Department of Health.