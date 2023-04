Crescent 9 THC Seltzer is a delightfully refreshing and highly satisfying beverage that is low in calories and high in flavor.



Sip and savor this subtly sweet and tropical seltzer that is naturally flavored with mango puree and a hint of terpenes.



Made with federally legal, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and a splash of CBD, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer provides the uplifting effects of cannabis for any occasion, any time, from coast to coast.

