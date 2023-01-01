These high-strength Canna Moons eclipse the potency of our original Delta-9 gummies, with 25 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy. Packing a potent punch, these 25 mg edibles have enough fuel to take you anywhere in the galaxy!



Enjoy Crescent Canna’s strongest and most cost-effective edibles. Crafted with natural flavors and premium cannabinoids, our Pink Lemonade Canna Moons are delightfully sweet. When life gives you pink lemons, blast off to the moon!



Because our super moons are super potent, if you're new to THC, try a quarter-gummy or half-gummy to start. With 25 mg of THC per gummy, you may only need a small bite to take flight!



You’ll be over the moon knowing that Crescent Canna’s edibles are full-panel lab-tested for quality and purity. Made with hemp-derived THC and CBD, our 25 mg gummies are legal for adults across the country!

