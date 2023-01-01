These high-strength Canna Moons eclipse the potency of our original Delta-9 gummies, with 25 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD per gummy. Packing a potent punch, these 25 mg edibles have enough fuel to take you anywhere in the galaxy!



Enjoy Crescent Canna’s strongest and most cost-effective edibles. Crafted with natural flavors and premium cannabinoids, our Strawberry Canna Moons are berry delicious!



Because our super moons are super potent, if you're new to THC, try a quarter-gummy or half-gummy to start. With 25 mg of THC per gummy, you may only need a small bite to take flight!



You’ll be over the moon knowing that Crescent Canna’s edibles are full-panel lab-tested for quality and purity. Made with hemp-derived THC and CBD, our 25 mg gummies are legal for adults across the country!

Show more