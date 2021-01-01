Looking for a strain that will provide a cerebral experience and may help improve your mood? Look no further than 814 Fireworks from Cresco! This sativa offspring of MAC x Gelato (Pheno 7) boasts a terpene profile that includes Limonene, β-Myrcene, and Linalool; creating flavor and aromas that include orange, hops, pine, and lavender.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Flavor: Orange, Hops, Pine, Lavender, Cinnamon

Reported Effects: Happy, Cerebral, Relaxing



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.