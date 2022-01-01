About this product
Alien Bubba and Durban have teamed up to create this new intergalactic hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Alien Durban! This potent strain featuring top terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene create a very earthy, musky aroma and flavor profile. These dense light and dark green buds may give you a heady experience leading to a calm relaxation.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
