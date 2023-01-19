Like its Wedding Crasher parent, Angel Crasher has an herbal, sweet flavor, plus some hints of citrus. Following its full flavor, people tend to describe this strain as a perfect counterpart to a pleasant end to the day, cushioning the evening with a relaxing euphoria before you hit the pillow (or the couch).



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Earthy, Citrus

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.