About this product
Like its Wedding Crasher parent, Angel Crasher has an herbal, sweet flavor, plus some hints of citrus. Following its full flavor, people tend to describe this strain as a perfect counterpart to a pleasant end to the day, cushioning the evening with a relaxing euphoria before you hit the pillow (or the couch).
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Flavor: Earthy, Citrus
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Flavor: Earthy, Citrus
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.