Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Mellow, Happy

Flavor: Fruity

Lineage: Gelato 33, Sour Apple IBL

Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene



Apple Gelato, a cross between the famous Gelato and Sour Apple IBL, smells and tastes like Grandma’s homemade apple pie. Between its pretty purple nug hues, decadent flavor, and mellow effects, Apple Gelato is a dessert of its own right.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

