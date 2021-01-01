About this product

Another offspring of Banana OG and Runtz, this new sativa strain from Cresco Cannabis will leave you relaxed with a nice heady feeling. These frosty dark green nugs have top terpenes such as Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene. Musky, Herbal, and Spicy initial notes lead into earthy, sweet, and citrus flavors. Banana Pudding can be great for anytime use with its unique flavor and aroma profiles.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Herbal, Sweet, Peppery

Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing, Calming



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.