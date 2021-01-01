Cresco
Black Berry Fire Indica LLR Cartridge 1g
About this product
1g Indica liquid live resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!