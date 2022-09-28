A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This hybrid blend crosses Cherry AK with Apple Gelato, creating a sweet and fruity flavor profile that could leave you with a nice heady buzz. This strain can help you relax without heavy indica sedative effects.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

Flavor: Sweet, Apple, Cherry

Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.