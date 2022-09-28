ur Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This powerful sativa can produce strong uplifting effects while also offering a physical energy boost. Cherry AK and Sojay Haze are both known for their citrusy taste, making this cross a great option for morning use.