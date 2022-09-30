A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Floral and piney notes are mixed with lemon and cinnamon to create this flavor-packed hybrid blend from its parent strains, Cindy White & Apple Rock. Are you looking to relax after a long day and potentially improve your mood? You might want to try this blend!



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.