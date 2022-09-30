About this product
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Floral and piney notes are mixed with lemon and cinnamon to create this flavor-packed hybrid blend from its parent strains, Cindy White & Apple Rock. Are you looking to relax after a long day and potentially improve your mood? You might want to try this blend!
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
