About this product
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A sativa cross between Cindy White and Greez Monkey that delivers uplifting and soothing effects. This strain has a strong earthy aroma with sweet, floral notes and may be used to help ease pain, nausea, and stress.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Floral
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Floral
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.