A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. A sativa cross between Cindy White and Greez Monkey that delivers uplifting and soothing effects. This strain has a strong earthy aroma with sweet, floral notes and may be used to help ease pain, nausea, and stress.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Floral

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric



Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.