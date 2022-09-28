Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This cross of Lemon Bean #3 and Sugar Daddy create a flavorful profile consisting of lemon, cream, and sweet fuel notes for this sativa-leaning hybrid from One Seed Limited Genetics. Enjoy this strain as a mid-afternoon refresher!