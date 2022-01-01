About this product
Time to flip your day in its head with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Diesel Head! Chem 4 and Starfighter teamed up to create dense, squishy buds that feature light and dark green colors with purple and gold hues. Top terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene create a flavor profile consisting of earthy, fruity, candy, and heavy diesel notes. An original onset of calmness and relaxation lead to a social and uplifting feeling, before ceding to more sedative effects.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
