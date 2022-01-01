Time to flip your day in its head with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Diesel Head! Chem 4 and Starfighter teamed up to create dense, squishy buds that feature light and dark green colors with purple and gold hues. Top terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene create a flavor profile consisting of earthy, fruity, candy, and heavy diesel notes. An original onset of calmness and relaxation lead to a social and uplifting feeling, before ceding to more sedative effects.