An elegant medical marijuana experience awaits with this new hybrid strain from Cresco, Elegant Orb! As an offspring of Gelato x Grandpa’s Breath, main terpenes include β-Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene. You may experience relaxing, sedative effects leading to overall body relief. Hops, lavender, cinnamon, and orange are the main flavors and aromas you will experience with this strain.



Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Lavender, Cinnamon, Orange, Basil

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Body Relief, Sedative



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.