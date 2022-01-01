About this product
Light your fire with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Fire Beans! Parent strains Lemon Bean #3 and Firewalker #5 created these stacked, fluffy dark green and purple buds with hints of lighter green and blue hues. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool lead to sweet, citrus, fruity aromas with a hint of woodiness on the back end. The sweet, herbal, citrus flavors make this strain a tasty treat. This strain can be expected to be very relaxing, but also uplifting and euphoric while delivering a heady experience.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
