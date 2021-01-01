Stay clear, stay focused, and stay relaxed with this sativa-lead hybrid. Gas Pedal brings citrus, earthy, and sour tasting notes of its parental lineage of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel for a refreshing jump start to your day.



Terpenes: Humulene, Myrcene

Flavor: Citrus, Diesel, Earthy, Sour, Spicy

Reported Effects: Clarity, Focus, Relaxing



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.