Cresco
Goldie Hybrid Live Budder 1g
About this product
Don’t be fooled by Goldie’s plump frosty buds, this strain will have you feeling warm inside! Goldie’s sweet citrus, lemony aroma and mouthwatering cornbread flavor will have you stoked for that upcoming BBQ with the fam. With top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene, this hybrid will leave you feeling comforted and balanced, offering a sweet pick-me-up for all your adventures.
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, β-Caryophyllene
Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Baked Goods
Reported Effects: Spacey, Comforting, Balanced
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
