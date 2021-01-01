About this product

Don’t be fooled by Goldie’s plump frosty buds, this strain will have you feeling warm inside! Goldie’s sweet citrus, lemony aroma and mouthwatering cornbread flavor will have you stoked for that upcoming BBQ with the fam. With top terpenes including Limonene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene, this hybrid will leave you feeling comforted and balanced, offering a sweet pick-me-up for all your adventures.



Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Baked Goods

Reported Effects: Spacey, Comforting, Balanced



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.