*Limit One Per Customer, Limited-Time Only, Available at Select Sunnyside Dispensaries in Illinois*

Kick off the biggest Sunday of the year at an all-time HIGH: Good News is bringing some heat to Chicago's favorite game day snacks. It ain't your average sauce, because this ain't your average football game.

We infused this mild Buffalo wing sauce to make sure you kick off an epic feast on the biggest of Sundays. 100mg of edible THC per bottle.

No matter the occasion,
Good News is here to elevate it.

Cresco

Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

