Kick off the biggest Sunday of the year at an all-time HIGH: Good News is bringing some heat to Chicago's favorite game day snacks. It ain't your average sauce, because this ain't your average football game.



We infused this mild Buffalo wing sauce to make sure you kick off an epic feast on the biggest of Sundays. 100mg of edible THC per bottle.



No matter the occasion,

Good News is here to elevate it.

