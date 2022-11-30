About this product
Gorilla Chem Breaker is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Consumers can expect to have a very cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. Chemdawg 91, the original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, and GG #4, a strain that’s produced many successful crosses, are known for distinct, diesel-like aromas. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell Gorilla Chem Breaker from a mile away.
500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
