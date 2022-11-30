Gorilla Chem Breaker is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Consumers can expect to have a very cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. Chemdawg 91, the original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, and GG #4, a strain that’s produced many successful crosses, are known for distinct, diesel-like aromas. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell Gorilla Chem Breaker from a mile away.



500mg pure Refresh Liquid Live Resin (LLR) cartridge crafted from premium fresh frozen flower.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.