A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Each known for its dense purple buds, Grape Ape is crossed with Honey Boo to create a heavy hitting indica that can be used to relieve stress and pain. Grape flavors are paired with deep relaxing effects, making this strain well-suited for evening use.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Pinene

Flavor: Sweet, Grape

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy



Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g and .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.